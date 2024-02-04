1 man hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Feb. 3 around 2:20 p.m., officers with Elizabeth City Police Department responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, police said.

Officers found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Albemarle Medical Center with unknown injuries. Officers found several shell casings, and are currently reviewing video footage from the surrounding areas, police said.

This is an active ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

