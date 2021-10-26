1 man hospitalized after shooting in west Orlando apartment complex

A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning at a west Orlando apartment complex, according to the Orlando Police Department.

At around 4 a.m. OPD received a call in reference to gunshots heard at the Indigo Apartments complex on 6109 Raleigh Street, OPD said.

Officers found one man with a gunshot injury, who was then taken to the hospital. The man is in stable condition, OPD said.

Detectives are investigating the area.

OPD did not release any suspect information.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.