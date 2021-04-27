1 man hospitalized after suspect shoots into a Lexington apartment, police say

Jeremy Chisenhall
·1 min read

One man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a suspect shot into an Alexandria Drive apartment, according to Lexington police.

The shooting occurred around 1:21 a.m. in the 1500 block of Alexandria Drive, police said. Responding officers found a man shot inside the apartment, Sgt. Donnell Gordon said. The man was taken to a local hospital. His injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, Gordon said.

The shooter allegedly struck the victim while firing into the apartment from outside, Gordon said. Police said an investigation was ongoing to identify suspects and determine why the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Lexington police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

