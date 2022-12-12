1 man hurt, deputies investigating shooting in Harrison Township

One man is hurt following a shooting in Harrison Township Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to the 1800 block of Palisades Drive around 9:48 p.m.

One man is confirmed to have been shot in the arm, dispatchers tell News Center 7 Sunday night.

The shooting remains under investigation.

