1 man injured following shooting in Harrison Twp.

One man is hurt following a shooting in Harrison Township late Saturday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

>>Police responding to accident on US-36 in Piqua

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Palisades Drive around 11:24 p.m.

One man is confirmed to be shot but it is unknown how serious the injuries are, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We are looking to learn more information and will continue to provide updates.