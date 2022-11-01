1 man injured after morning shooting at Holiday Inn in Bluffton, police investigating

An early morning shooting Tuesday at a hotel in Bluffton left one man injured, according to an alert sent from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the Holiday Inn Express on Bluffton Road just after 7 a.m., where they found one man with a gunshot wound, according to the alert. He was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment.

The shooting occurred in a guest’s room, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation and details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous.