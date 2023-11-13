1 man injured in rollover crash on State Route 4 in Greene County

Nov. 12—An Englewood man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Greene County early Sunday morning.

Troopers from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched on reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Route 4 near milepost two in Bath Twp. around 4:22 a.m., according to OSHP.

OSHP said the initial crash investigation revealed that a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northbound on State Route 4 when it drove off the left side of the roadway.

The 32-year-old driver then traveled back onto the roadway, lost control of the vehicle and overturned multiple times before coming to rest on the driver's side door.

He was was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via Fairborn EMS with minor injuries.

The driver was cited with failure to control, and the crash remains under investigation.