1 man injured after shooting at Lexington apartment complex near Richmond Road

A man was sent to the hospital early Friday morning after he was shot in the leg, according to Lexington police.

At 2:55 a.m. police received a report of shots fired at the Raintree Apartment Complex, according to Lt. Daniel Burnett with the Lexington Police Department. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man’s injuries were described by as non-life-threatening, Burnett said.

An investigation is ongoing, Burnett said. No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.