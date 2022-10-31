1 man injured after Sunday shooting in Lexington, police say

Lexington Police are investigating a shooting which took place Sunday afternoon and left one man injured.

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Ohio Street around 4:30 p.m. for a man who had been shot.

A male victim with a gunshot wound was located in a residence and transported to the hospital.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/fu29eg3l9d — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) October 30, 2022

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.