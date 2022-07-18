1 man killed, 2 injured in separate shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 23-year-old man is dead and two other men are in stable condition following a pair of shootings in Baltimore on Monday morning, police say.

At 12:49 a.m. Monday, city police officers from the Southeast District were patrolling in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street in Dunbar-Broadway when they observed the unresponsive man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Baltimore Police.

Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

At 10:43 a.m. Monday, Western District officers patrolling along Edmondson Avenue heard gunfire from the 2500 block and saw two injured victims get into a vehicle, which drove off. Officers followed the vehicle to a local hospital, where they found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower extremities and another man, whose age was not immediately released, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both men were listed in stable condition Monday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information about the killing to contact them at 410-396-2100 and anyone with information about the shooting on Edmondson Avenue to call 410-396-2477. Residents can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave an anonymous tip.

Monday’s shootings follow a weekend during which five people were killed in gun violence in Baltimore, including two teenagers shot near Morgan State University’s campus Friday night. There were also several non-fatal shootings, including one early Sunday morning near Canton Square that left two men injured. City councilman Zeke Cohen said two groups of people were fighting when an individual withdrew a gun and fired. Monday morning, police announced that they’d arrested a suspect in the shooting Sunday.

