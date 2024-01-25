1 man killed, another arrested in fatal pedestrian crash in Townsend

A man is dead and another facing charges after a fatal pedestrian crash in Townsend Wednesday.

A 36-year-old Dover man was driving a Kia Soul north on Route 13, north of Blackbird Landing Road, around 5:20 p.m., Delaware State Police said in a news release. The Kia was "reported to have been traveling in an erratic manner," police said, when it struck a 40-year-old Townsend man. After impact, the Kia stopped on the shoulder and "became engulfed in flames."

The pedestrian was wearing bright and reflective clothing, police said, but it's unclear if he was in the right lane or on the shoulder when he was struck. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name will be released after his family is notified.

The Kia driver was uninjured and "impairment was suspected to be a factor," police said. He was charged with driving under the influence of a drug, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.

There were two passengers in the Kia, a 23-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child, police said. Both were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Future charges are pending against the driver as the incident continues to be investigated, police said. Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Cpl. P. McAndrew at 302-365-8486 or send a Facebook message to Delaware State Police. Information can be provided anonymously by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Pedestrian dead, driver arrested in fatal Townsend crash