1 man killed, another hurt in shooting at Seattle’s Gas Works Park

One man is dead and a second man was seriously hurt in a shooting at Seattle’s Gas Works Park late Tuesday.

Officers arrived shortly after 11:30 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds. Officers gave the men medical treatment until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital.

Seattle Police Department homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.