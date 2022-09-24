1 man killed, another hurt in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood

A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood.

Allegheny County 911 told Channel 11 that police and EMS units were called to the 1800 block of Bedford Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Officials at the scene said one man was found fatally shot lying in a doorway and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials also said another man was shot in the hand during the incident. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Pittsburgh police activity in the 1800 block of Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/dnhlHkz8dT — Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) September 24, 2022

The investigation in ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

SKYLIGHTS 2022: Week 4 high school football final scores High school football player dies after on-field head injury Juvenile injured after police pursuit ends in Pittsburgh neighborhood, 1 person arrested Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts