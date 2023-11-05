1 man killed, another injured in pair of Wake County shootings Saturday

A man was shot and killed near Cary on Saturday evening, and the suspect is believed to be on the run.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to shots fired in the 8800 block of Holly Springs Road, near the southern part of the town and west of Apex.

Deputies arrived and found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are investigating, and a suspect was not yet in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Shootings are rare in Cary, with the last fatal shooting there reported on July 2 this year. William Jameson-Reece Atkins, 29, of Cary, was charged with murder, The News & Observer reported.

Hours after Saturday evening’s shooting in Cary, the Sheriff’s Office responded to another shooting in the southeastern outskirts of Raleigh.

Officers located a man with a non-fatal gunshot wound at approximately 11:35 p.m., in the 6000 block of Gamble Drive near Raleigh.

He was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

