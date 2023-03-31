1 man killed in Dallas shooting, police say

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man Tuesday evening, officials said.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Diamond Avenue around 5:10 p.m. regarding a shooting call, police said. They found a 43-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying in the street.

Police identified the victim as Khari Brown. He was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries, officials said.

It’s not clear if any suspects are in custody, but police said there will be a grand jury referral submitted to the District Attorney’s Office.