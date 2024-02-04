1 man killed Saturday night in a 3-vehicle, hit-and-run crash on Route 113 near Georgetown

A driver was killed in a 3-vehicle, hit-and-run collision Saturday night at a Georgetown area intersection on Route 113.

Delaware State Police said the crash happened around 10:12 p.m. Feb. 3. when a Chevrolet HHR was heading north in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) followed closely by a Dodge Ram in the left lane.

A silver Chevrolet Silverado that going west on Wilson Road ran a red light at the Dupont Boulevard intersection and collided with the HHR and Ram, police said.

Police said the HHR caught fire and the driver died at the scene. His name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications. The 33-year-old driver of the Ram, a man from Selbyville, was not injured.

The driver and an occupant of the Silverado left the area.

Dupont Boulevard at the intersection of Wilson Road was closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and the roadway was cleared. The incident remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Troopers are asking witnesses of this crash to call Senior Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267. They can also contact police by sending a private Facebook message or calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

