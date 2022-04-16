1 man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood

One man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood.

According to police, officers who were out on another call heard multiple gunshots in the 3100 block of McClure Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Police said they approached an SUV with someone in the back seat whom they thought may have been a victim. The car sped off when officers approached and police pursued it to the hospital, where they found an adult man in the back seat with at least one critical gunshot wound.

Police said the man died from his injuries at the hospital.

According to police, three men were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The Crime Scene Unit processed evidence at the original scene and at the hospital.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

