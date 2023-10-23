1 man killed in Trotwood fatal crash

Oct. 22—A 54-year-old man was killed in a crash in Trotwood on Oct. 18.

Trotwood Police Department were dispatched on reports of a one-vehicle crash around 12:26 p.m. on West Third Street last week, according to a crash report from Trotwood police.

A tan 1994 Buick Roadmaster traveled east on West Third Street and when approaching 8280 West Third Street, the driver "failed to maintain reasonable control of the vehicle and crossed the centerline," the report said. He ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence and struck a utility pole, the report continued.

The report also said the vehicle had "disabling damage."

He was pronounced deceased at Miami Valley Hospital.

No other occupants were in the vehicle.