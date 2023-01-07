1 man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County

One man remains hospitalized following a stabbing in Clark County Thursday afternoon that involved a son stabbing his father multiple times, according to Clark County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Jackson Road at approximately 3:43 p.m.

The male victim is in serious but stable condition at Miami Valley Hospital, deputies tell News Center 7 Friday.

News Center 7 got a hold of 911 calls asking for following the stabbing as several people called letting dispatchers what they saw and heard.

“We are getting people out there,” 911 dispatchers said. “I need everybody to go in the house. Did he say what happened or anything?:

“No, we didn’t see,” the caller responded to dispatchers. “All we saw was someone running out through his yard and he ran down past the road and the guy came out of the house with the knife screaming at him.”

Initial information leads investigators to believe it was a domestic incident between a father and son.

“I’ve got my son-in-law in the car, he just came home from work and his son stabbed him,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

Several other residents living in the area also called 911 to report the stabbing.

One 911 caller reported that her neighbor was running down the street saying someone had stabbed him and was chasing him.

“He just started running down the street and he yelled at me to call the cops, that this guy stabbed him and he’s chasing down the street with him with a knife,” the caller said.

Another 911 caller told dispatchers something similar, reporting that “there was a man running down the road saying that someone stabbed another person.”

“It looked like he was stabbed in the chest.” the caller said. “The guy that was running, he was holding his chest saying he had got stabbed and there was a guy chasing him with a knife saying he was going to stab him.”

A fourth 911 caller reported seeing a man with a knife standing in the middle of the road screaming.

“He had a giant knife in his hand,” the caller said.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis spoke with Clark County EMTs and they told us they got a call about a stabbing and as they were about to go to it, this what happened.

“A man showed up here on at our front door,” said Robin Coy. “My partner Todd noticed him pulling in the front door so I went over and he was standing here holding onto his arm and he had a lot of blood on him.”

The EMTs at the Hustead Fire Department and EMTs ended up requesting CareFlight to get the man to the hospital.

They said someone drove him to their station Thursday afternoon and the fire station is less than a mile away from where the stabbing happened. The EMTs says when they saw the victim, he did not look good.

“I knew immediately we needed to get some fluids started and make sure that we were listening to all of his vital signs were good,” said Loretta Lewis, Hustread Fire and EMS assistant chief. “He was stable at that point until we could get the helicopter landed. The minute I seen him, I knew we’re just going to get the helicopter right now.”

The victim reportedly did not lose consciousness, according to deputies.

The son, Christopher Patton Junior, is in custody and in the Clark County Jail on one count of felonious assault and domestic assault and has a bond of $100,000, the sheriff’s office said.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.