1 man shot, 1 man on the loose after dispute inside of Riverdale Walmart

Channel 2 Action News has confirmed a person has been shot inside of a Riverdale Walmart, Chief Todd Spivey said via email.

Just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a call for assistance at 7050 Highway 85. Spivey said an off-duty officer working at the location was called for assistance after hearing gunshots coming from inside the store.

Spivey said one man was shot and transported the hospital. The shooter, however, police said left the store and is at-large.

Police said surveillance showed the two men had a dispute in the meat department, leading to the shooting.

Multiple jurisdictions including Clayton County Police Department, Riverdale Police Department, Jonesboro Police Department, South Fulton Police Department, ATF, U.S. Marshalls and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted by clearing and evacuating the store.

The condition of the victim is unknown and the scene is still active, Spivey said.

