1 man shot dead at home, 1 person in custody, Union County sheriff says

A man was killed in a shooting inside a home Saturday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies also took one person into custody the same evening.

Late Saturday, deputies were called to a home in the 900 block of Clark Street after a 911 caller reported that a shooting had just happened, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived on scene a short time later and found an adult male deceased at the residence from an apparent gunshot wound.

A person was arrested at the scene, and detectives are conducting an “extensive investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies believe it is an isolated incident, and there are no other known threats to the public.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call 911, the UCSO Main Office at (704)283-3789, Union County Crime Stoppers at (704)283-5600, and tips can also be submitted via the UCSO’s smartphone application.