1 man shot, injured near downtown Fort Worth, police say

A man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday morning after being shot near downtown Fort Worth, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. Rosedale Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. They found a man who had been shot in the abdomen, according to officials.

Police said the victim was on the porch of a residence in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue when the homeowner told him to leave. The victim refused to get off the porch and the homeowner shot him one time.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to police, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives from the Gun Violence Unit will investigate the shooting and determine if any charges should be filed.