1 man shot in Portsmouth on Stratford Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of Stratford Street for an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound on Nov. 25, police said.

Police were dispatched around 9:40 p.m. The victim was transported to a hospital, and the state of the victim has not be released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

