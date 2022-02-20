1 man stabbed, another slashed just 30 minutes apart in separate Manhattan subway attacks

NEW YORK — One man was stabbed and another slashed in separate attacks just 30 minutes apart in the Manhattan subway system, police said Sunday.

The mayhem began about 8:30 p.m. Saturday when two young men tried to rob a 24-year-old man in the W. 168th Street station in Washington Heights, cops said.

The muggers stabbed the victim in the right leg with a box cutter and snatched some of his belongings but dropped the items as they fled.

The victim’s wound was minor and he declined medical attention, police said.

Just half an hour later a 31-year-old man was slashed on a downtown No. 1 train in Harlem after he confronted a man and woman smoking inside the subway car, police said. The smoking man took offense and slashed the victim in the forearm before the duo left the train at the 116th Street station, cops said.

Police have made no arrests in either attack.

———