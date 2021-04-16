UPDATE 1-Merkel says lockdowns, curfews vital to break Germany's third wave

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds quotes, opposition, context)

BERLIN, April 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged lawmakers on Friday to approve new powers that would allow her to force coronavirus lockdowns and curfews on areas with high infection rates, saying a majority of Germans were in favour of stricter measures.

"The third wave of the pandemic has our country firmly in its grip," said Merkel, whose speech in parliament was interrupted by heckling from lawmakers of the far-right Alternative for Germany party opposed to lockdowns.

"Intensive care workers are sending one distress call after the other. Who are we to ignore their pleas?" Merkel said.

Her government wants parliament to change the Infection Protection Act to enable federal authorities to enforce restrictions even if regional leaders resist them, hoping to alleviate pressure on intensive care units.

The imposition of curfews and granting the federal government powers to force them on Germany's 16 states has also drawn criticism from within Merkel's conservative bloc, which opinion polls suggest will suffer their worst ever result in a September national election.

Unlike Britain and France, Germany has been reluctant to impose drastic limits on movement in a country fiercely protective of democratic freedoms due to its Nazi and Communist past.

Opponents of the lockdown have held demonstrations across Germany, but particularly in the former east, which is more supportive of the AfD. The far-right party says restrictions have failed to halt the pandemic and that they cause more damage to both the economy and people's mental health.

Merkel acknowledged in her speech that the new powers were no bullet-proof solution to the pandemic, which she said could only be defeated with vaccinations.

AfD parliamentary leader Alice Weidel said the new measures were an unprecedented attack on basic democratic freedoms.

"The proposed amendments of the Infection Protection Act are an alarming document of an authoritarian state," said Weidel. "This relapse into the authoritarian demon is coming from the chancellery and you, Madame Chancellor."

Merkel gazed at her smartphone during most of Weidel's speech. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Black doctor speaks out about infant son's death: Why Black babies are more at risk

    April 11-17, 2021, is Black Maternal Health Week, a time to put a spotlight on and have a national conversation about Black maternal health in the U.S., according to Black Mamas Matter Alliance, a nonprofit organization that founded the initiative four years ago. Dr. Sharon Ingram, a board-certified OBGYN in Florida, was in medical school when her four-month-old son, Alton Jr., died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) while at a day care center. The death of Alton Jr., who was called A.J., was considered a case of infant mortality because he died before his first birthday.

  • U.S. closes probe of Capitol Police shooting of woman killed in Jan. 6 riot

    The U.S. Justice Department has closed its investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, a participant in a Jan. 6 riot shot by U.S. Capitol Police, saying there was no evidence to prove the officer who shot her had violated her civil rights. Federal and local investigators have determined "there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution," the Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that her family had been informed of the decision. Babbitt, 35, was an Air Force veteran and ardent supporter of former Republican President Donald Trump who endorsed his false claims that the election was stolen.

  • Walmart, Costco, and Uber are competing more than ever for labor

    What’s new is that the gig economy—steering more into delivery—is joining the competition for labor, and increasingly so over the course of the pandemic. Consider DoorDash, the food delivery company. Data from ZipRecruiter shows that the number of job postings for DoorDash in March 2021 was 8,550% higher than in March 2020.

  • Tokyo Olympics must be 'reconsidered' due to Japan's failure to contain pandemic - report

    Japan's inability to contain the COVID-19 pandemic means that plans to hold the Olympics in Tokyo should be reconsidered, health experts wrote in a commentary. The 2020 Games, already delayed by one year, are due to begin in fewer than 100 days, even as Japan expands quasi-emergency measures to halt a fourth wave of infections. Japan has exhibited "poor performance" in containing virus transmission, along with limited testing capacity and a slow vaccination rollout, according to the commentary published in the British Medical Journal on Wednesday.

  • Day workers leaving India's Mumbai as virus dries up jobs

    Migrant workers are piling into rail stations in India's financial capital Mumbai to head back to their home villages now that virus-control measures have dried up work in the hard-hit region. “What do I do now?" asked Ramzan Ali, who'd been earning up to 500 rupees ($7) per day as a laborer but has been out of work for two weeks. The government of Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, imposed lockdown-like curbs on Wednesday for 15 days to check the spread of the virus.

  • Richard Branson Sells $150 Million Worth of Virgin Galactic Stock

    The founder is the second high-profile Virgin Galactic investor to sell shares of the company in recent weeks.

  • Europe Car Sales Surge 63% in March, Erasing Earlier Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s auto sales soared last month from a depressed level a year ago, making up for a dismal start to the year even as virus-related restrictions persisted in key markets.New car-registrations rose 63% in March, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said Friday. The gains erased an early-year decline to leave sales up 0.9% for the quarter.While automakers are benefiting from easy comparisons to a year ago, when countries were locking down to contain the spread of Covid-19, last month’s sales stack up well even relative to pre-pandemic. The 1.39 million vehicles registered was the highest since June 2019.Carmaker shares advanced on sales regaining momentum and Daimler AG reporting better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter. The Mercedes-Benz maker cited strong sales in all major regions.The Stoxx Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts Index climbed 1.5% in early trading, led by gains for Volkswagen AG, parts maker Continental AG and Daimler.Consumers returning to dealerships are a welcome development for the industry after months of Europe’s car market lagging behind rising sales seen in China and the U.S. Carmakers’ concerns have shifted dramatically from demand to supply issues, with the global chip shortage hampering production for the likes of VW, Stellantis NV and Renault SA.“Only the critical global supply situation for various semiconductor categories currently has a limiting effect on this upswing,” VW Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said at the Hannover Messe trade fair Thursday.March tends to be a seasonally strong time of year for Europe’s auto industry, so registrations were still about 13% below what the industry averaged for the month in the decade before the pandemic, according to the ACEA.While Italy -- the epicenter of Europe’s initial virus outbreak -- saw sales rise almost 500% last month, they remained 12% below 2019 levels as virus-related measures curb economic activity.Carmakers have been coping with restrictions by moving sales processes online and taking advantage of government subsidies for electric vehicles. Economic forecasters have said the continent’s growth prospects rest on a vaccination program that started slowly but has begun to accelerate.Even as many areas slowly return to normal, carmakers are benefiting from health concerns about using public transport or ride-hailing services during the pandemic.Among Europe’s five largest markets, sales rose 29% and 21% in Italy and France in the first quarter. Registrations fell 15% in Spain, 12% in the U.K. and 6.4% in Germany.The industry witnessed historic consolidation during the quarter, with France’s PSA Group merging with Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis. About 47% of vehicles registered in the first three months of the year were VW or Stellantis models.(Updates with shares, Daimler earnings in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan: 2 Stocks for Stellar Long-Term Gains

    According to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, the US is on the cusp of an economic boom which should fuel growth at least until 2023. Dimon attributes the prospect of strong growth to several reasons. “I have little doubt that with excess savings, new stimulus savings, huge deficit spending, more QE, a new potential infrastructure bill, a successful vaccine and euphoria around the end of the pandemic, the U.S. economy will likely boom,” Dimon recently said. Although Dimon also noted that stock market valuations are “quite high,” the fact markets are pricing in economic growth and surplus savings that could be parked into equities, suggests a multi-year boom could serve as justification for present levels. Accordingly, the analysts at J.P. Morgan have been eyeing this opportunity and have homed in 2 stocks with the long-term view in mind, for which they anticipate some outsized growth. We ran JPM’s stock picks through the TipRanks database to see what the rest of the Street makes of these choices. Turns out JPM is not alone. The consensus is that both names are Strong Buys and set to generate massive returns – at least 90% over the next 12 months. Let’s dive in. CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) We will kick off with CytomX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with lofty ambitions. CytomX wants to revolutionize cancer treatment and to do so it bases therapies on its proprietary Probody Technology Platform. By directly targeting the tumor microenvironment, Probody creates conditionally activated biologics, thereby, more effectively localizing the treatment of the tumor, and at the same time keeping a lid on activity in healthy tissues. CytomX has a pipeline with several drugs in various stages of development; Praluzatamab (CX-2009), a Probody drug conjugate (ADC) against CD166 (a molecule expressed in solid tumor cells), is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer. Furthermore, the company and partner AbbVie are co-developing CX-2029, a PROBODY drug conjugate targeting CD71 (transferrin receptor). The drug is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The Probody platform forms the basis of J.P. Morgan’s Anupam Rama thesis for CytomX. "In our view, the platform is not only de-risked by known clinical data for lead assets praluzatamab ravtansine (CX-2009) / CX-2029 but also external partnerships with the likes of AbbVie (for CX-2029), Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Astellas. Of note, we view early data for lead development candidates praluzatamab and CX-2029 in multiple tumor types as interesting early proof-of-concept," Rama opined. Both praluzutamab and CX-2029 have “shown early clinically activity,” and in 4Q21 will have phase 2 readouts. Rama believes that so far, “due to uncertainty around the ultimate therapeutic window of these assets,” the Street is underappreciating the results. The readouts could change all that and have the potential to “further validate not only the programs individually but the platform as well.” “Importantly,” Rama added, “We would note that the phase 2 updates in 4Q21 for both products will be important for not only understanding the therapeutic window for each product, but also to learn about key metrics for the model such as response rate / durability.” To this end, Rama rates CTMX an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $14 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 98% gain, should the figure be met over the next 12 months. (To watch Rama’s track record, click here) Over the past 3 months, 3 other analysts have chimed in with a CytomX review and all are of the same mind – recommending to Buy. At $14, the average price target is the same as Rama’s and provides robust back up to the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating. (See CTMX stock analysis on TipRanks) Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) The next JPMorgan pick we're are looking at is Kala Pharmaceuticals. The company focuses on developing treatments for eye diseases and has two FDA approved products on the market; Inveltys, Kala’s eye drops for post-surgical inflammation/pain was approved in 2018 and launched in 2019. More recently, last October, the FDA gave its nod of approval for Eysuvis, the company's treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED). Eysuvis was launched in January and is currently the only FDA approved prescription treatment for the condition. Following talks with Kala management, J.P. Morgan’s Christopher Neyor notes the reaction so far has been excellent. “Kala continues to receive very strong positive feedback on the initial Eysuvis launch from key stakeholders including patients and physicians where the two most common themes center on (1) rapid onset of action for the product with many patients reporting relief of symptoms beginning on the first day and (2) comfort of the eye drop with no meaningful tolerability issues, which sharply contrasts with the burning, stinging, and blurred vision symptoms experienced with other dry eye therapies,” Neyor wrote. The dry eye market, says Neyor, represents a significant opportunity, with roughly 17 million US diagnosed patients. The analyst’s “conservative” long-term peak sales forecast for Eysuvis stands at over $750 million and Neyor anticipates a strong sales push in the year’s latter half should “de-risk the company’s dry eye commercialization plans.” Underpinned by Eysuvis, Neyor sees a “highly favorable risk/reward for Kala,” which is reflected in a bullish price target. At $17, the figure is set to reward investors with 12-month returns of 125%, should Neyor’s thesis play out accordingly. Unsurprisingly, Neyor has an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on the shares. (To watch Neyor’s track record, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, the J.P. Morgan analyst’s forecast appears on the more conservative end of the spectrum. Going by the $26 average price target, the shares are expected to surge by ~262% in the year ahead. Kala’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 4 Buys. (See Kala stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dem Leaders Quick to Kill Liberal Dream of Packing the Court

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen four liberal lawmakers came to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to roll out legislation to add seats to the high court, they may have had the base of the Democratic Party strongly behind them, but their party leaders across the street in the Capitol—and many of their colleagues—might as well have been residing in a different political universe.Just before Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), the lead Senate sponsor of the bill to pack the court, took the microphone outside the Supreme Court, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters at her weekly press conference that it was going nowhere fast.“I have no intention to bring it to the floor,” she said.Later that afternoon, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the chair of the House Democratic Caucus and a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, said the party’s leadership team hadn’t discussed the legislation—at all.“I haven't heard too much about it one way or the other,” Jeffries, who has not taken a position on adding seats, told The Daily Beast. “No one within the Democratic caucus has said anything to me about it yet... We just had a leadership meeting, and this didn’t come up.”Top Democrats surely know, however, that among many of their voters, this issue is hardly an afterthought. In four years, Donald Trump shifted the high court to the right with three successful confirmations. And with every addition, Democratic support grew for adding seats to the bench.Now that Democrats have control over the White House, House and Senate, liberals say it’s time to act. The leaders of the push—Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Sen. Markey, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA)—acknowledged this was just the first step in a potentially long but existentially important campaign. But the imprimatur of Nadler made Thursday’s first step more forceful.“I wish we did not have to stand here today,” said Jones, a freshman progressive, at the press conference. “I wish we didn't have a far-right Supreme Court majority that is hostile to democracy itself. But here we are. And the fact is, if we want to save our democracy, we must act before it is too late by restoring balance to the Supreme Court.”Among a broad swath of Democrats, though, this push is seen as politically toxic—especially for the swing-district lawmakers who will determine whether the party retains its House majority in 2022.Up until now, those frontline Democrats could keep their distance from the court debates, which were historically the purview of the Senate. But the introduction of this bill on court-packing now puts them on the spot on this touchy issue—and Republicans are all too happy to exploit that development.Conservative politicians and media buzzed with Thursday’s press conference. Fox News aired it live. And House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made special note of the press conference during his weekly press conference, saying the idea “should scare every American.”“They didn’t have to make it this big push,” a senior House Republican aide told The Daily Beast. “The outrage is justifiable, especially after the last four years, after they said we were trampling on norms—now they’re trying to add seats to the Supreme Court. It’s something we’re going to make every one of their members own.”President Joe Biden, who has avoided taking a clear position on court expansion, moved to create a commission to “study” the issue further. Republicans intend to use this to put pressure on him, too.“Nothing symbolizes liberal overreach more than packing the court,” said a senior Senate GOP aide. “The American people recoil at the idea. It was too radical during Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s presidency, and if Joe Biden wants to maintain any claim of being a moderate he ought to shoot this down immediately.”In the early days of Biden’s presidency, Democrats have confronted a challenge of taking control of Washington’s levers of power: reconciling the pent-up demands of their party base with what is politically possible. Biden and congressional leaders have satisfied progressives so far with a sweeping COVID relief plan and its dramatic expansion of the social safety net, and the infrastructure plan’s early designs on climate policy are promising to them as well.Proponents of court expansion know that, in order to pass the bill, they would need to eliminate the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for making laws. There is increased Democratic support for that, but what’s pushing them there isn’t necessarily a desire to expand the court; it’s a fresh urgency to expand voting rights.The issue’s place on the liberal back burner is notable, given how much space it has taken up in Democrats’ recent debates. During the 2020 presidential primary, Democratic hopefuls faced pressure to back the idea—or at least not reject it outright. That bar was cleared by several top candidates, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and now-Vice President Kamala Harris. A New York Times poll from October, when Trump and Senate Republicans rushed to confirm Amy Coney Barrett before the 2020 election, found that 57 percent of Democrats nationwide backed court expansion.But Jones, who was elected the 2020 freshman class’ representative to House leadership, said that “it’s safe to presume we begin this process with the vast majority of Democratic members of the House being supportive of reforms to the Supreme Court.”“Now,” Jones said, “we've got to get them to a place where they would agree to co-sponsor this legislation and vote for it, and that needs to take place before we even have discussions about whether there will be a floor vote on Supreme Court expansion.”Other Democrats do favor some court reforms, like term limits for justices, and most believe that Republicans dealt the most lethal blow to court norms by eliminating the 60-vote threshold to confirm high court nominees. Still, most are far from ready to support adding seats to the bench. A senior House Democrat, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), backed the legislation in a Thursday tweet, but there was hardly a rush to get on the bandwagon.One of the party’s most outspoken moderates, Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA), plainly said he was going to ignore the legislation.“There's just a lot of things we're working on right now that actually have a chance of getting done now that Biden is president, and I don't think that's one of them,” Lamb told The Daily Beast. “So I really mean it when I say I'm just not going to devote thought to it.”Jones dismissed the idea that Democrats would face real political ramifications for the push, arguing it would be key to ensuring their popular policies withstand a legal assault from conservatives.“People are not going to be losing elections over an effort to make sure that everyone has the right to vote in this country,” said Jones, “to make sure that we can continue to have the Affordable Care Act, which is deeply popular with the American people, and which the Supreme Court has been dismantling and a series of decisions over the past decade.”But the bill’s proponents acknowledge they have some selling to do, too, and they believe that politics will do some of that work for them. Asked about Pelosi’s opposition to bringing the bill to the floor, Nadler emphasized that the speaker didn’t rule out the idea altogether.“Speaker Pelosi is a very good judge of events, and of history,” said Nadler. “And I believe that as events unfold and the court comes down with decisions obstructive of a woman’s right to choose, as they come down with decisions obstructive to the climate, as they come down with decisions obstructive to civil liberties, I believe that Speaker Pelosi and others will come along.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • Name of Chicago Police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo revealed in incident report

    The report identifies the officer as Eric Stillman, 34, listing the officer as a victim in an aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

  • Top US general in Europe says there's a low-to-medium risk Russia invades Ukraine in the next few weeks

    Russia has amassed roughly 80,000 troops along Ukraine's borders, raising alarm bells across Europe and in Washington.

  • Police officer ‘breaks arm’ of dementia patient after she forgets to pay for her groceries

    The lawsuit filed against police says the vicitm now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home

  • 'Help me, help me': Ousted Myanmar ambassador to UK urges British Government to intervene

    The ousted Myanmar ambassador to the UK has urged the British Government to help him as he faces being evicted from his residence by the country’s military regime. Kyaw Zwar Minn, who was last week forced out of the Myanmar embassy at the orders of the junta, was told to leave by Thursday the London house where he has lived with his family since his appointment in 2013 or face prosecution. The military regime – which seized power on Feb 1, paving the way for a bloody suppression of all civilian opposition – appears determined to extract revenge on the ambassador for daring to criticise the coup. Now he has urged Boris Johnson’s government to intervene and offer protection to him and his family. Speaking outside his residence in Hampstead he said: “I say to the British Government help me, help me, help me. I am hoping they will do so over the next few days.”

  • Lifting weights is the most efficient way to get a lean physique, says CrossFit competitor turned 'Wonder Woman' actress Brooke Ence

    It's a myth that weight lifting makes women bulky - strength training is great for toning and strength, she said.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • US says Russia was given Trump campaign polling data in 2016

    It was one of the more tantalizing, yet unresolved, questions of the investigation into possible connections between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign: Why was a business associate of campaign chairman Paul Manafort given internal polling data — and what did he do with it? A Treasury Department statement Thursday offered a potentially significant clue, asserting that Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant, had shared sensitive campaign and polling information with Russian intelligence services. Kilimnik has long been alleged by U.S. officials as having ties to Russian intelligence.

  • Elizabeth Warren Literally LOLs at GOP’s Supposed Breakup With Corporate America

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAs Republicans castigate corporations for opposing their nationwide efforts to change voting rules, the Democratic Party’s top critics of private sector power are laughing at the notion that corporate America and the GOP have actually splintered.Republicans Can Talk Tough About ‘Woke’ Corporations—and That’s About ItLiterally.Asked on Wednesday about the idea of a rift between the GOP and big business, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) let out a chuckle.“I think the Republicans have finally been called out,” Warren told The Daily Beast. “They think that they can pass laws to keep people from voting and otherwise undermine our democracy, and so long as they cut taxes for corporate America, everything will be sunshine and roses. They’re wrong.”The former Wall Street watchdog and progressive 2020 presidential candidate didn’t exactly give corporations moral credit for speaking out against the GOP’s voting stands. They’d simply reached their limit.“All of this is about democracy,” said Warren. “Corporations are willing to get in and throw their money around to help candidates that they're aligned with, but what we're seeing now is they're not willing to take that all the way to the point of breaking our basic democracy.”That apparent breaking point was Georgia Republicans’ bill, passed in March, to restrict several avenues of voting access after high-profile Democratic victories in the state fueled conspiracies about election integrity. Big local companies like Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola spoke up strongly against that bill, and Major League Baseball pulled its scheduled All-Star Game from the state under pressure from their players and the public. CEOs of major companies like Pepsi and Paypal huddled recently to discuss coordinated pushback to bills similar to Georgia’s nationwide. And on Wednesday, the pages of the New York Times and Washington Post had an open letter signed by hundreds of corporations—including Starbucks, General Motors, and Google—condemning “any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot.”Those moves, among others, have prompted the GOP to turn on corporate America’s titans as “woke” warriors taking marching orders from Democrats, which has sparked the op-eds and headlines speculating about the schism between C-suites and the Republican Party.Not only do progressives like Warren reject the idea that this rift is real—they also reject the idea that a broader political realignment is taking place, one in which Republicans assume the role as big business’ main adversary, while Democrats gradually align with corporate interests.The de facto dean of the party’s left wing, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), put forward a simple litmus test for Republicans when asked that question. “We’ll see how they feel about asking large corporations and the wealthy to start paying their fair share,” Sanders told The Daily Beast. “Let’s see how they feel about raising the minimum wage.”The subtext for Sanders’ answer: Republicans largely don’t support those things. To pay for their proposed $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan, President Joe Biden and Democrats want to raise taxes on corporations to 28 percent, up from the 21 percent rate that the GOP codified in their 2017 tax bill. Republicans have uniformly balked at that idea.The GOP also vocally opposed an effort from Democrats to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 when Democrats pushed to add it to their COVID relief package in February. Only one Republican, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), came close to endorsing the idea, backing a minimum wage hike only for the biggest corporations. Generally, he has been one of the few Republicans willing to back up criticism for corporations’ politics with some measures to restrain their power.Republicans Can Talk Tough About ‘Woke’ Corporations—and That’s About ItHawley believes the rest of his party is catching up with him, particularly on issues of antitrust, and he argued the Democratic Party is becoming the preferred party of corporate America. “The corporatist party right now, increasingly today, is the Democratic Party,” Hawley argued to The Daily Beast. “We’re in a significant realignment right now.”Many Republicans’ recent displays of antipathy toward corporate America have been largely fueled by the sense they are targeting them in one way or another, not only through the opposition to state-level voting bills, but through endorsement of “cancel culture” or censorship of conservatives.Beyond that, the declarations from numerous large companies—such as Amazon, AT&T, Mastercard, and Blue Cross Blue Shield—that they would not contribute to the campaigns of Republican lawmakers who objected to the certification of the 2020 election after Jan. 6 further rankled the party.When Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) recently issued a surprise endorsement of the drive to form a labor union at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, he alluded to the mega-corporation’s devastating impact on small businesses. But most of Rubio’s firepower was reserved for Amazon’s supposed “war against working-class values” by banning conservative books from their marketplace, and their “citizen of the world” status, which he argued made the company complicit with China’s communist government.His 2016 presidential rival, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), has also gone after “woke” corporations but tried to shoe-horn those criticisms into a conservative-flavored argument that power, in general, is bad. In a Tuesday tweet, Cruz declared: “Big Government is bad. Big Corporations are bad. Big Tech is bad. Big Hollywood is bad. Any massive accumulation of power is bad.”Hawley, who is leading a push to strip a century-old antitrust exemption for MLB in response to the Georgia decision, disputed the idea that Republicans’ lack of support for making corporations pay higher taxes means they are not serious about holding corporations accountable. “I don’t buy that you have to support Democrats’ policy agenda in order to have a serious critique of corporate America,” he said.Progressives are deeply skeptical of this, of course. “You can't just rhetorically say, ‘We're the party of working families,’” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a leading House progressive who co-chaired Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign. “What are the policies? What is one concrete policy that Republicans in the last 30 years have passed that is directly in the interests of working families, that has increased worker power compared to corporate power?”As to Hawley’s point that Democrats are more corporate, Khanna dismissed it outright. “I think we're moving the other direction,” he said.To Warren, though, it all comes back to the issue that has expanded the daylight between Republicans and corporations: voting.“Corporate America may still be willing to line up with the tax-cut Republicans, but not over something that is fundamental to democracy,” said Warren. “So, in a sense, when you asked me about just the simple realignment in politics, that’s not what it says to me. To me, it says, here’s something bigger than politics, and that corporate America recognizes it has a responsibility in America, and that responsibility is to support our democracy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • All 28 of Carrie Bradshaw's boyfriends in 'Sex and the City,' ranked

    Carrie Bradshaw dated many types of guys in the six seasons of "Sex and the City," but Aidan Shaw and "the new Yankee" were a cut above the rest.

  • Fox News pundits outraged that word ‘mistress’ has been ‘canceled’

    ‘They could not break one of the 10 commandments and just be faithful to their marrieds,’ host says