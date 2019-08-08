UPDATE 1-Mexico minister says 107 Mexicans detained in Mississippi operations

(Adds detail on Honduran migrants, context)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday that 107 Mexicans had been detained in the southern U.S. state of Mississippi as part of sweeping U.S. immigration operations.

U.S. immigration authorities arrested nearly 700 people at seven agricultural processing plants across the state on Wednesday in what federal officials said could be the largest worksite enforcement operation in a single state.

Later on Thursday, the Honduran foreign ministry said that so far two Hondurans had been confirmed among those detained.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration, especially from Central America and Mexico, one of the signature policies of his administration.