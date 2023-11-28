A $1 million amenity is coming to the former buffet space at Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi

Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi was one of several Coast casinos where the buffet didn’t return after the pandemic, and now that space is about to be repurposed.

Golden Nugget and DraftKings Inc. announced Tuesday the addition of a high-tech retail sportsbook area that will open in January.

“We are in the process of building that now,” said general manager Chett Harrison. The plan is to invest about $1 million and have the new area ready by early January for the playoff games and the Super Bowl.

“It’s going to be a grand place to watch a game,” he said.

A portion of the former buffet area will become the expansive DraftKings Sportsbook, with video walls and state-of-the-art LED screens that he said will be “the largest seamless screen on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

The viewing area will get about 40 of the big, comfortable lounge chairs, he said, and food and drinks will be available during the big games.

Placing a bet will be streamlined by 17 live betting kiosks and five betting windows.

This rendering shows the sleek new betting area coming in the new DraftKings retail sportsbook at Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi.

The sportsbook at Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi now is powered by DraftKings’ products and technology after the company bought out the former supplier of the services at the Biloxi casino.

Customers will have access to many of the same features available on the DraftKings Sportsbook app, allowing them to place same game parlays, prop bets and a variety of in-play betting options.

“Together with the leadership team at DraftKings, we are creating an amenity that patrons can enjoy, while offering sports fans an unparalleled sports betting experience at one of the top entertainment destinations in Mississippi,” Harrison said.

The current sportsbook and kiosks remain open while the new area is under construction.

The new sportsbook will fill half of the former buffet at Golden Nugget Biloxi.

“The other half will remain unused at this time,” Harrison said. It’s currently being used when overflow meeting space is needed.