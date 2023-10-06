$1 million bail ordered for former Rochester social worker for breaking bail conditions

Oct. 5—ROCHESTER — A judge ordered a former Rochester social worker be remanded back into custody during a Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, court hearing because

she continued to see a man she is accused of sexually assaulting.

Mandy Erin Hyland, 43, of Stewartville, was working as a

licensed independent clinical social worker for a Rochester psychology office when she allegedly sexually assaulted

a man who she was seeing as a client.

Olmsted Assistant County Attorney Arrianna Whitney asked the court last month to take another look at Hyland's release conditions after police found evidence she had been in contact with the man.

Judge Joseph Chase ordered Hyland be taken into custody on a $1 million unconditional bail during Thursday's hearing. She is also ordered to have no contact with the man she's accused of sexually assaulting and to stay a reasonable distance from his residence.

The Rochester Police Department found images and videos of Hyland and the man together in late August. In one video, she lewdly exposes herself to the camera, according to police documents.

Hyland was charged in June with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct. In July, she was ordered by the court to have no contact with the man.

Police also found text messages between the two.

"I love you. You can do this," Hyland texted the man on Sept. 11, 2023.

The man, who has a history of drug addiction, was taken into custody last month after being kicked out of a treatment center.

An Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center notified the Olmsted County Attorney's Office in September that Hyland had repeatedly visited the man in the jail via video under the name "Karen Bjellum."

Their jail conversations, which were recorded, showed the pair talking about Hyland's case. At one point, she slipped up and called herself Mandy.

Hyland was also ordered to cease practicing in August by the Minnesota Board of Social Work after she was charged in June with a criminal sex charge in Olmsted County District Court.

Minnesota statute

bars certain occupations,

like psychologists and massage therapists, from engaging in sexual relationships with clients.

The board may resume its investigation into Hyland following the conclusion of her criminal case.

Hyland was first licensed as an independent clinical social worker in 2012 and as a licensed social worker in 2008.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hyland is accused of sexually assaulting a male client of hers and engaging in a relationship that caused him fear and confusion from his ongoing entanglement with Hyland.

The Rochester Police Department began investigating Hyland following an April 5, 2023, report from the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center.

Hyland is also accused of sending explicit photos of herself to the man, including at least one photo she sent from her former workplace, police say.

Law enforcement has video that confirms the prohibited relationship between the pair.

Police reviewed text messages sent from Hyland to the man that also confirmed the accusations.

"I love you [the man]. I want to love you forever. I want you to love me forever," Hyland allegedly wrote in one text.

Former co-workers of Hyland told police that she separated from the Rochester office following the revelation of her conduct with the man.

"(The man) said that he grew attached to Hyland while she was his therapist because she was the one person he could trust," part of the complaint states.

The man has unsuccessfully tried to cut off contact with Hyland, authorities said.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.