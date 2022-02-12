$1 million bail set for suspected shooter of man in Barstow

An arrest has been made in the shooting of a man on Main Street, the Barstow Police Department reported.

The Barstow Police Department reported that at 7:01 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a victim shot in East Main Street and Seventh Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old man lying on the sidewalk and suffering from a gunshot wound, police officials said.

Paramedics responded and provided medical aid to the injured man, later transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton for further treatment.

Detective Monty Franklin responded to assist and, through his investigation, revealed the shooting suspect's identity as Terrell Bilbrew, a 45-year-old resident of Barstow, police officials said.

After the shooting, Bilbrew fled the area in a black Dodge Challenger. Officers searched the area and located Bilbrew at his residence in the 500 block of Pallesi Avenue, the police report said.

The residence is located north of Main Street and roughly one-half mile from the shooting near Fifth Avenue, area maps show.

Bilbrew’s vehicle was impounded and later processed, where additional evidence related to the shooting was located.

Detective Franklin arrested Bilbrew and booked him at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of attempted murder, police officials reported.

Bilbrew’s bail is set at $1 million. He is scheduled to appear Monday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s booking records show.

On Thursday, the unidentified man who was shot was in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked by police officials to contact Detective Franklin at 760-255-5183, the BPD at 760-256-2211, or by email at mfranklin@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also report criminal activity by calling the WE-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or visiting the website at www.wetip.com.

