1 million bees dead in beehive fire; beekeeper 'devastated' by attack

A beekeeper in England was "devastated" to discover several of his hives apparently set on fire Saturday night, killing an estimated 1 million bees on his farm.

Mariusz Chudy said he's never witnessed anything like this before in his more than 30 years as a beekeeper, UK Yahoo News reported.

When Chudy arrived at his bee site in Kinoulton, Nottinghamshire, he said he was "hit by a strong smell of petrol." He then noticed three hives beyond saving and three others partially burned.

"I am just heartbroken and completely devastated," he told UK Yahoo News. "I could not believe my eyes and cannot imagine who would do this."

Aside from the deaths of his bees, Chudy said he's worried setting an entire farm on fire could impact the environment. He said the incident not only affects him but adjacent farmers and animals.

The Nottinghamshire Police were notified of the incident by farmer David Rose, who owns the land where the bee site is located.

"I am in shock, and we are all very concerned about this. We were planning to host an open day in September and show people how important bees are," Rose told UK Yahoo News.

Thomas Rawlings from West Bridgford police station confirmed there is an ongoing investigation on the incident.

“This was a deliberate, cruel act which has clearly left the owner devastated. This was wanton vandalism, a malicious attack which has resulted in the deaths of all these bees," Rawlings said.

Rawlings urges anyone who has information about the attack to come forward.

