$1 Million Benefit for United Way COVID-19 Relief as Porsche Cars North America Matches $500,000 Winning Bid in Auction of Final Porsche 911 (991)

Winning online bidder will receive a 911 Speedster - the final 991 to enter and pass down the serial production line - and unique gift package

ATLANTA, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a seven-day bidding period and 32 bids, an online auction hosted by RM Sotheby's for the last Porsche 911 (991) to enter and pass down the serial production line has raised $500,000 (auction hammer price). Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) has decided to match the winning bid to raise the total proceeds to $1 million. The money will be donated to United Way Worldwide, less taxes and fees, to directly aid its work for COVID-19 relief in America.

The winning bidder will receive the 911 Speedster at a special event hosted by Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. With the car comes a unique package of experiences and gift items, including an exclusive tour of Porsche's engineering and design headquarters in Weissach, Germany, as the guest of Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser and Andreas Preuninger. There is also a bespoke Porsche Design timepiece complete with the chassis number of the 911 Speedster etched onto its casing, accompanied by a specially created single-edition book charting the construction of the last 991 as it entered and passed down the serial production line in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen.

Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA, said: "When we began this project, I wanted to use our voice to help raise awareness and funding for the incredible work of United Way. I'm pleased to have helped draw attention to their efforts and I'm deeply appreciative of the generosity and kindness of all the participants and the winning bidder. We are joining in that spirit by making our own donation on top of the winning bid for this special part of our history. We can now look forward to the funds raised making a direct difference to those who need it most right now."

"Porsche's generosity will make a real difference as we fight COVID-19 and prepare for the recovery phase in the communities that we serve," said Brian Gallagher, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. "United Way is focused on supporting those who need it most right now, and the money raised by this unique sale will go to local healthcare services, food banks, and to providing care and triage for impacted communities. We appreciate the speed and enthusiasm by which Porsche has made all of this possible."

Kenneth Ahn, President, RM Sotheby's, commented: "The collaborative spirit and urgency with which this sale was arranged really brought out the best in each of the organizations involved – all with the aim of quickly and efficiently raising awareness and funding for the important work of the United Way. We're proud to have been part of the sale – and thank PCNA for entrusting us with the process for an important cause. The bidding proved to be every bit as exciting and intense as we'd hoped, with seven bids logged in the final minutes of the auction alone. It's always fantastic to witness the generosity of the collector car community and we'd like to extend our sincere gratitude to all bidders and our congratulations to the eventual winner."

The 911 Speedster is intended to be presented to its new owner at a special event hosted by Klaus Zellmer, which is yet to be scheduled. The winning bidder will be able to visit Weissach at a time of their choosing.