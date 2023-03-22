$1 million bond for Gaston Co. man who had 3,000 fentanyl pills

A Gastonia man was arrested on 13 charges relating to drug trafficking in Gaston County. Investigators found an additional 3,000 fentanyl pills in his possession.

Just 2 mg of fentanyl — an amount commonly found in one pill —is enough to kill someone, according to the DEA.

In a news release Wednesday, Gaston County Police said Elazja Gingles was arrested on March 2 by the department’s Special Investigations Unit on several outstanding drug warrants.

“During the course of the investigation, an additional 3,000 fentanyl pills were seized, which have a street value of approximately $90,000,” police said.

In addition to the 13 counts related to trafficking fentanyl, Gingles was charged with two counts of maintaining a vehicle for selling controlled substances, and was also served with an outstanding parole warrant.

Gingles is in Gaston County jail on a $1 million bond.