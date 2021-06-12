$1 million bond for Harlingen murder suspect

Jun. 11—A Harlingen man has been charged with murder in the death of another man.

Police say they were called to the 1500 block of N. Commerce St. on Thursday around 4 p.m.

At the crime scene, police say they found 56-year-old Pablo Vuittonet lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators said they arrested 66-year-old Jose Baldemar Gonzales at the shooting location.

He was arraigned on a first degree murder charge and given a one million dollar bond.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.