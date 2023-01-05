$1 million bond set for man accused of stabbing Hamilton woman to death

Jan. 4—Bond was set at $1 million Wednesday for a Hamilton man accused of stabbing his long-time girlfriend to death in October at their Parrish Avenue home.

Toby Madden, 49, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury for murder and felonious assault last month in the slaying of Rachelle Brewsaugh on Oct. 11, 2022.

Brewsaugh, 50, was found dead inside a home in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue. She suffered stab wounds, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office.

Madden was booked into the Butler County Jail on a drug charge just hours after Brewsaugh was found and has remained behind bars in lieu of a $150,000 bond on the drug charge.

Defense attorney Muhammad Hamidullah entered pleas of not guilty for Madden to all charges at the arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Jennifer McElfresh set Madden's bond at $1 million, noting the pending drug case and his past charges including assault on a police officer. He is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 2 for a pre-trial hearing.

A family member at the arraignment said he believes "God and the Hamilton Police have the right person."

He declined further comment.

Brewsaugh was on the floor when officers arrived at the home.

Neighbors and family members said Brewsaugh and Madden had recently moved into the house.

A next-door neighbor called 911, and the woman told the dispatchers that a man came running out of his house screaming and said he thought his wife was dead in bed.

"He's screaming hysterically," she said in the call.

The man could be heard in the background, "Oh God, oh God, oh God," at the time of the 911 call.