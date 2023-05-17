$1 million bond set for man charged with sex crime, Columbia police say

A man who was charged with committing a sex crime involving a minor remains behind bars after his bond was set at $1 million, the Columbia Police Department said.

Ambrocio Apolinar sexually assaulted a minor in 2022, according to police.

The 35-year-old was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, jail records show.

Apolinar was arrested Monday by members of the Columbia police Special Victims Unit who were assisted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

During a court appearance, Apolinar was issued a $1,000,000 surety bond, and he remains behind bars at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to jail records.

Apolinar is also being held on a $20,000 bond on a second-degree domestic violence charge, jail records show. That stems from a 2021 arrest and the Columbia resident failed to appear in court on that charge, according to Richland County judicial records.

If convicted on the felony sex crime charge, Apolinar faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to South Carolina law.

A conviction on the misdemeanor domestic violence charge is punishable up to 3 years in prison, South Carolina law says.