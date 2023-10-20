$1 million bond set for Trotwood murder suspect

A murder suspect who stayed on the run for over a year appeared in court Friday morning.

Anthony Smith, 41, of Trotwood, made his first court appearance since being arrested on Thursday. News Center 7 was in the courtroom as Smith appeared via video and had a not-guilty plea entered on his behalf for charges of murder, felonious assault, and weapons charges.

A $1 million cash bond was set by a judge.

Charges were originally filed against Smith in June 2022 in connection to the May 2022 shooting death of Bobby Daniels in Trotwood. Investigators previously said he shot Daniels multiple times after they got into a fight.

In August 2023, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) offered a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to Smith’s arrest. He was arrested Thursday morning by the Trotwood Police Anti-Crime Unit and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force on Elmore Street.

An unidentified female was also taken into custody and is facing charges related to aiding a fugitive.