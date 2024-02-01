$1 million in cash and 11 kilos of narcotics seized by Providence Police in sweeping raid

PROVIDENCE − Investigators found $1 million in cash when they raided a house in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood on Tuesday, according to Providence police.

"Obviously a stash house with money and drugs," said the city's police chief, Col. Oscar Perez.

Perez and Mayor Brett Smiley announced a recent wave of arrests and seized cash, narcotics and guns at a press conference Thursday morning, saying that a total of 10 people have been arrested over the past two weeks.

The seizures included the confiscation of 14 guns, four vehicles, a ballistic vest and jewelry.

Police investigators from the department's narcotics and intelligence bureaus worked together on the different probes.

During a search at 158 Superior Street in the West End neighborhood on Jan. 25, police recovered a Draco 7.62 mm rifle, which Perez likened to an AK-47. Accompanying the gun was a high-capacity drum-style magazine.

"It can do a lot of damage," Perez said.

The investigations led to search warrants and raids at properties on Orms Street, Ohio Avenue, March Street, Prudence Avenue, Ledge Street, Waverly Street and Colfax Street.

"It's unfortunate we still have that criminal element in our city that wants to disrupt communities," Perez said.

Noting that 430 Rhode Islanders died from drug overdoses last year, Smiley promised that his administration intends to keep police funding in place without interruption.

"The safety and well-being of our residents is and will always be the top priority," Smiley said.

