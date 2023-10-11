$1 million claimed from Powerball ticket sold in the Kansas City area. Here’s where

A Johnson County resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize Tuesday, Kansas Lottery officials said.

While the winner requested to remain anonymous, lottery officials said the ticket was sold at an Overland Park QuikTrip near 135th Street and Antioch Road.

The winning numbers — 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19 — were announced Saturday, and lottery officials said the winner claimed their prize a few days later.

Winners of the $1 million prize will receive one lump payment after taxes of about $710,0000.

The Powerball Jackpot currently sits at more than $1.73 billion, the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.