The world marked a grim milestone on Thursday, registering more than 1 million confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus that has swept the globe in less than five months.

But in reality that mark — 1,002,159 around 4 p.m. EDT — was crossed much earlier.

That's because the number of official cases, compiled by Johns Hopkins' Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases website, are only those identified through testing. Cases not tested would include asymptomatic individuals; people who may have died of complications of the virus without anyone knowing it; and those whose symptoms were not serious enough to qualify for testing.

"The million (cases) is clearly way under what the actual number will be because of all the issues of testing and all the people with mild symptoms that haven’t been tested," said Dr. Steven Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

He said the U.S. figures are especially underreported "because of the lag that we had getting testing underway and the ability to only test the sickest of patients to begin with."

That is an especially alarming reality because people with undetected cases unwittingly spread the virus, especially within families or if people mix in large, public gatherings.

"Every infectious agent only goes as the hosts go," said Dr. Ogbonnaya Omenka, an assistant professor and public health specialist at Butler University's College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. "In essence, our social patterns are excellent indicators of how far and wide an outbreak would go, if they remain unchanged. This is why physical distancing has been put in place, to throw the virus off-balance, so to speak, by breaking its chain of transmission."

The U.S., with more than 236,000 cases as of Thursday, tops the list of countries with the most infections, followed by Italy and Spain with just over 110,000 each. China has fallen to fourth, with just under 82,500 cases, according to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 case tracking system.

Corwin said New York City's burgeoning caseload mirrors what unfolded in Italy, which has seen the most deaths worldwide. "I’m fearful that in the rest of the country we’ll see that coming in waves," he said.

That suggests that the worldwide death toll – which stands at just more than 51,000 Thursday – also will set milestones, particularly as the virus spreads in the U.S.

The outbreak, Omenka said, normally will stop "when it runs out of susceptible hosts, once already infected persons start developing immunity against the agent, or a vaccine becomes available."

The key, he said, is how much the public follows guidelines keeping them apart.

"It cannot be overemphasized the importance of not only public cooperation, but the need for a nationally coordinated response to this outbreak, because it would be horrible if some states experience a resurgence of the disease after overcoming it, due to outbreaks in other states," he said.

The patchwork nature of the U.S. response was underscored by widely divergent assessments in individual states.

While the governors of Illinois and New York issued stay-at-home orders for residents as early as March 20, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, despite heavy criticism, did not mandate such measures until this week, despite 7,000 confirmed cases and 85 deaths in his state as of Tuesday. Georgia and Mississippi were the last holdouts in the South.

The virus, which apparently started in a market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, has now reached 180 countries or regions.

Research suggests that the new coronavirus, like its cousins SARS and MERS, has its origin in bats. Scientists suspect the virus was initially transmitted to another animal – an "intermediary host" – before it spread to humans.

The rate of spread varies from country to country

South Korea reacted quickly and aggressively, applying a well-organized and widespread testing program to locate carriers, trace their contacts and quarantine their contacts. It has 9,976 confirmed cases and 169 deaths as of Thursday.