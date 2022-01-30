1 million deaths is coming, will fuel 'a lot of soul searching': Live COVID-19 updates

The average daily death toll from COVID-19 during the current surge from the omicron variant has surpassed the daily toll seen when the more severe delta variant dominated the pandemic just a few months ago.

Now the nation appears to stand about one week from reaching 900,000 coronavirus deaths. Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California, Irvine, says 1 million deaths is inevitable.

“That will cause a lot of soul searching,"Noymer said. "There will be a lot of discussion about what we could have done differently, how many of the deaths were preventable.”

The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. reached 2,267 on Thursday. The delta variant's death toll peaked at a out 2,100 over a seven day period in September.

Omicron has a lower death rate than delta, but it is far more transmissible and thus more deadly because it has infected so many more people. Omicron, Dr. Anthony Fauci said last week, "will find just about everybody."

►A Minnesota judge has upheld Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s vaccine-or-test mandate for bar and restaurant customers. The mandate that took effect this month requires customers to show proof of vaccination or a negative virus test within three days to dine at restaurants licensed by the city.

►Russia’s daily count of new coronavirus infections surged to a record of more than 121,000 on Sunday, eight times the beginning of the month as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the country.

►New York's statewide mandate requiring face coverings in all indoor public places unless COVID-19 vaccinations are required will be extended until at least Feb. 10, Gov. Hochul said Friday.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 74 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 883,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 373 million cases and over 5.6 million deaths. More than 211 million Americans – 63.7% – are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📘What we're reading: The Biden administration’s mandate that began Jan. 15 calls for those with private health insurance to get a monthly allotment of free tests. Yet health experts say the ambitious federal plan to quickly extend home testing will be challenging because of the nation’s fragmented health care system.

47 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Georgia jail

Muscogee County in west-central Georgia confirmed nearly 50 of its inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday showing 47 positive cases among inmates. It also said more than 420 inmates are currently in quarantine, WRBL-TV reported. The jail has more than 900 inmates, the sheriff's office said.

In addition, officials said eight employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Several months ago, the Muscogee County Jail was COVID free," Sheriff Greg Countryman said in a statement. “Through mutation, this virus continues to show us that we are not out of the woods yet.”

