The $1 million demolition of fire-damaged RISE Doro building is coming days after fire.

Demolition of the fire-damaged RISE Doro apartment building will start by Friday as the city moved quickly to review and approve a $1 million demolition permit for the emergency takedown just days after a blaze broke out in it.

City spokesman Phillip Perry said the damage done to the seven-story building off A. Philip Randolph Boulevard in the sports complex poses an immediate threat to the area around it and nearby businesses. Some have been forced to close because of safety concerns.

"The building has been condemned and the demolition process is moving forward safely and swiftly," he said.

The fire damaged signage on the south facade of the Doro apartment complex. Crews continued to knock down hot spots Tuesday morning, January 30, 2024 in the burned out Rise Doro apartment building on A. Philip Randolph Blvd. in Jacksonville, FL which caught fire Sunday night.

The application by Elev8 Demolition for the permit shows a job cost of $1 million.

Perry said the owner of the building will pay for the demolition through a contract with Elev8, a Jacksonville businesses. He said the company started moving in equipment Wednesday and will bring in a large crane Thursday with demolition expected to start by Friday.

The demolition will clear out and take away most of the nearly completed development but it will leave behind the concrete foundation and the concrete parking garage.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Demolition set after fire strikes downtown Jacksonville building