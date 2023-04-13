1 million dimes — worth $100,000 — stolen from truck in Philly parking lot

Roughly $100,000 worth of dimes were stolen from a truck trailer in northeast Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

Police are hoping someone will now drop a dime of whoever cut the lock off that truck, which was parked in a Walmart parking lot while its driver went home to rest before taking his load to Florida. The long-hauler reportedly realized his vehicle was broken into at 6 a.m.

Video taken by ABC News shows shiny coins the thieves couldn’t take with them sprinkled throughout the parking lot outside Philadelphia Mills, near the New Jersey border.

“They were trying to cross-load the dimes into other things,” police Capt. Jack Ryan told ABC News. “There are dimes all over the parking lot.”

The truck was reportedly carrying $750,000 in dimes. The coins were being transported from the Philadelphia Mint. Dimes are minted in Philadelphia and Denver. Investigators don’t know if the thieves knew what was in the trailer.

———