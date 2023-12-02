$1 Million Grant to invest in San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area
The City of Sierra Vista, Fort Huachuca, U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and Cochise County received just over $1 million in November from the federal government for management of water resources for the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA). https://www.kgun9.com/news/community-inspired-journalism/cochise-county/cochise-county-federal-agencies-receive-federal-grant-for-projects-to-protect-ground-water-in-sprnca