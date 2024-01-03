$1 million jackpot won at Prescott grocery store

The Arizona Lottery announced the winning numbers to a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold on Tuesday in Prescott.

The winning numbers were 3, 18, 27, 29, 64. The Megaplier was 1.

The Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Fry's at Sandretto Drive and Willow Creek Road to a winner who has not yet claimed the prize.

"We're thrilled to share the news of a $1 million Mega Millions win in Prescott," said Arizona Lottery spokesperson Imani Keith.

"Congratulations to the lucky winner, and may their story inspire other players to seize the chance to turn their dreams into reality!" Keith said.

