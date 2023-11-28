$1 million NC lottery winner planning 50th wedding anniversary trip. ‘Hasn’t sunk in’

A North Carolina man won a $1 million lottery prize — and plans to take a trip to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary.

Edward Davis Jr. said he and his wife will mark a half-century of marriage after discovering his Powerball ticket matched five out of six numbers picked in a recent drawing.

“I was stunned,” Davis told the N.C. Education Lottery in a Nov. 28 news release. “It still hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Davis was left in shock after he tried his luck at Fast Mart in Lillington, roughly 30 miles southwest of Raleigh. He spent $2 on a Quick Pick ticket, meaning the lottery randomly chose the numbers for him in the Nov. 22 drawing, officials said.

It turns out, Davis’ ticket was one number away from the estimated jackpot prize of $316 million. Despite missing out on the larger prize, he beat 1-in-11.6 million odds to win big.

Davis came forward to claim his prize after the lottery announced a Lillington lottery player scored the $1 million win, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Davis, a Harnett County resident, kept $712,501 after taxes. He said he wants to buy a tractor in addition to setting off on the anniversary trip with his wife.

“We haven’t decided where we will go yet, but we will definitely go somewhere,” Davis told lottery officials.

It’s not the first time a North Carolina lottery player planned for a special vacation. Another married winner hoped to finally go on a honeymoon with her husband, McClatchy News reported in July.

