1 million people have died from COVID-19 in Europe, a top World Health Organization doctor said

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
COVID-19 swab
Paul Biris/Getty

At least 1 million people have died from COVID-19 in Europe, a top official from the World Health Organization said.

While speaking about the deaths in Europe, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge told reporters in Greece that the COVID-19 remains a "serious" issue even as more people get vaccinated against the virus, according to the Associated Press.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that more than 2.9 million people have died from COVID-19 worldwide since the virus first started to spread.

The Americas have been hardest hit by the virus - with Brazil, Mexico, and the United States collectively recording more than 1.1 million deaths - but the 53-country European region that stretches into parts of Asia, is close behind.

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • India's biggest cities shut down as new virus cases hit 200K

    India's two largest cities imposed stringent restrictions on movement and one planned to use hotels and banquet halls to treat coronavirus patients as new infections in the country shot past 200,000 Thursday amid a devastating surge that is straining a fragile health system. The soaring cases and deaths come just months after India thought it had seen the worst of the pandemic — and have forced the country to delay exports of vaccines abroad. India is a major producer of COVID-19 shots, and its pivot to focus on domestic demand has weighed heavily on global efforts to end the pandemic.