$1 million Powerball ticket goes unclaimed for months in SC. Where was it sold?

A small South Carolina community is home to a big mystery: Who bought a winning Powerball ticket?

The question lingers as the ticket — worth $1 million — has gone unclaimed since October, the S.C. Education Lottery wrote in a Jan. 26 news release.

Three months ago, the lucky lottery player bought the ticket at an Exxon in Gable, roughly 60 miles southeast of Columbia. The gas station is in Clarendon County, home to about 31,000 people.

It turns out, the $2 ticket matched all five white balls picked in the Oct. 14 drawing. The numbers chosen that night were: white balls 14-16-42-48-64, with Powerball number 14, according to The State newspaper and the game’s website.

The South Carolina ticket matched five of the six numbers drawn, meaning it missed the game’s $23 million jackpot prize by one number.

No one hit the jackpot that night, so the South Carolina ticket holder and another lottery player from Nebraska were the biggest winners in the drawing. Both beat 1-in-11.6 million odds to win, officials said.

Though the Nebraska player came forward, the South Carolina prize was still unclaimed as of about 1:45 p.m. Jan. 26, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong told McClatchy News in an email.

Since South Carolina gives lottery winners about six months to cash in, the Powerball player still has time to collect the prize money. The lucky ticket expires April 11, officials said.

Bride-to-be bursts into tears when SC lottery ticket she gave to groom is ‘big winner’

Woman stopping for gas after work wins $2 million lottery prize. ‘It was heart racing’

Wife thinks South Carolina lottery ticket is a dud – but husband says keep scratching