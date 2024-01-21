$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Florida Publix

Related video: Other games available from Florida Lottery

HIAHLEAH, Fla. (WFLA) — Someone in Florida woke up a big winner after getting a sizable prize from Saturday’s night Powerball drawing.

According to the Florida Lottery, a $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Publix on 2414 West 60th Street in Hialeah.

This was the only big winner of that night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 16, 31, 34, 47, 65, and 10.

Per lottery policy, this ticketholder will have 180 days to claim the prize from the draw games. However, if they want to collect the single-payment cash option, the prize must be claimed within the first 60 days.

State law also dictates that the prize winner will be exempt from public disclosure for 90 days.

The next drawing will be Monday. The estimated jackpot will be $133 million.

