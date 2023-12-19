$1 million Powerball winner in North Carolina as holidays near. Where was ticket sold?

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in North Carolina as the holidays near.

The lucky ticket holder could end the year much richer after matching five of the six numbers drawn on Monday, Dec. 18, the N.C. Education Lottery wrote in a news release.

The lottery player had a stroke of luck during a trip to Ingles Markets in Cashiers. While at the mountain town grocery store, officials said the person spent $2 on the winning Powerball ticket.

The ticket and another bought in New York both beat 1-in-11.6 million odds to match all five white balls picked in the recent drawing. The winning numbers were white balls 5-8-19-34-39, with Powerball number 26.

Though the North Carolina winner scored a big windfall, the person was one number from a larger jackpot win. The night of the drawing, the jackpot stood at an estimated $544 million, according to the Powerball website.

As of early Dec. 19, no one had come forward yet to claim the $1 million prize, state lottery officials told McClatchy News in an email. But the winner still has time, given the deadline to cash in is six months away.

Cashiers is roughly 60 miles southwest of the popular mountain destination of Asheville.

The Cashiers ticket won big in the same drawing that scored another North Carolina lottery player $50,000. That ticket was sold at a Stop & Go convenience store in Charlotte, officials said.

