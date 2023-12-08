$1 million prize won in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A Palm Beach County man won $1 million playing a scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Karl Vaudreuil, 43, of Boynton Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Vaudreuil purchased his winning ticket from Gateway Shell, 2360 N. Federal Highway, in Boynton Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Prizes offered by Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme

Prizes ranged from $15 million to $30. The game expired Dec. 1.

How much does it cost to play Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme

Tickets for the scratch-off game cost $30.

How do you play Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme?

Match any of numbers to any winning number and win the prize shown for that number. Get a "5X" or "10X" symbol, win 5 or 10 times the prize shown for that symbol. Get a gold bar symbol and win $500 instantly! Match a winning number to any bonus spot, win the amount for that spot.

What are the odds of winning $1 million playing Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme in the Florida Lottery?

Odds of winning:

$15 million 1-in-11,553,592

$1 million 1-in-1,925,599

$100,000 1-in-2,310,718

$20,000 1-in-59,478

$10,000 1-in-59,555

$5,000 1-in-19,929

$1,000 1-in-821

$500 1-in-368

$200 1-in-120

$100 1-in-26

$50 1-in-15

$40 1-in-10

$30 1-in-6

Overall odds: 1 in 2.598

How many top prizes remain in the scratch-off game?

No top prizes remain.

The four $15 million prizes and the 24 $1 million prizes available in the game have been won.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery scratchoff ticket worth $1 million