$1 million prize won in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
A Palm Beach County man won $1 million playing a scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Karl Vaudreuil, 43, of Boynton Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
Vaudreuil purchased his winning ticket from Gateway Shell, 2360 N. Federal Highway, in Boynton Beach.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
Prizes offered by Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme
Prizes ranged from $15 million to $30. The game expired Dec. 1.
How much does it cost to play Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme
Tickets for the scratch-off game cost $30.
How do you play Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme?
Match any of numbers to any winning number and win the prize shown for that number. Get a "5X" or "10X" symbol, win 5 or 10 times the prize shown for that symbol. Get a gold bar symbol and win $500 instantly! Match a winning number to any bonus spot, win the amount for that spot.
What are the odds of winning $1 million playing Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme in the Florida Lottery?
Odds of winning:
$15 million 1-in-11,553,592
$1 million 1-in-1,925,599
$100,000 1-in-2,310,718
$20,000 1-in-59,478
$10,000 1-in-59,555
$5,000 1-in-19,929
$1,000 1-in-821
$500 1-in-368
$200 1-in-120
$100 1-in-26
$50 1-in-15
$40 1-in-10
$30 1-in-6
Overall odds: 1 in 2.598
How many top prizes remain in the scratch-off game?
No top prizes remain.
The four $15 million prizes and the 24 $1 million prizes available in the game have been won.
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery scratchoff ticket worth $1 million